United Supermarkets donates $75K to Alström Angels for Milestones Development & Play Park Project

[On Wednesday, United Supermarkets presented a check for $75,000 to Alström Angels for their Milestones Development & Play Park project. Image provided by United Supermarkets]

LUBBOCK, Texas– On Wednesday, United Supermarkets present a check for $75,000 to the Alström Angels nonprofit organization for its Milestones Development & Play Park project, according to a news release from United.

According to the release, Milestones Development & Play Park is a project meant to create a play space for all children regardless of their circumstances in life. Alström Angels is the organization in charge of the project.

Alström Angels is a nonprofit charity dedicated to raising funds for Alström Syndrome genetic and medical research, as well as increases awareness of the rare disease among the general public and medical communities, according to the release.

The donation from United Supermarkets will specifically go towards a birthday party or event room in the facility, according to the release.

Read the full release from United Supermarkets below:

“We are really excited to be able to provide our support to such an important project,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “Alström Angels does such incredible work for the children and families in our community. We are very thankful to be in a position to help make this project happen.”

“Milestones Park was born from a vision of acceptance for everyone in our community, and bringing families together,” said Cassie Johnston, executive director and co-founder of Alström Angels. “Without the support of local businesses like United, this vision could not transform into reality.”

Alström Angels is a non-profit charity dedicated to raising funds for Alström Syndrome genetic and medical research, increasing awareness of the rare disease among the general public and medical communities, and improving family support for those affected by the Syndrome.

They also strive to bring awareness to the individual illnesses and disabilities associated with Alström Syndrome that affect other children in the local community, and to provide a support base for other families battling rare and orphan diseases.

For more information on the facility, visit: https://www.milestonespark.org