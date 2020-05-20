United Supermarkets donates meals for 1,200 people at Lubbock Impact

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family & Lubbock Impact:

United Supermarkets, Market Street, and Amigos will feed 1,200+ people through a donation to Lubbock Impact’s drive-through soup kitchen on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Lubbock Impact (2707 34th Street). UCrew volunteers, The United Family’s volunteer program for team members, will be handing out the food sacks during the drive-through session.

To compensate for the pandemic and social distancing guidelines, Lubbock Impact has transitioned their weekly soup kitchen to an invitation-only, drive-through soup kitchen. Approximately 250 food sacks are expected to be handed out. Each meal sack includes a meal large enough for a family (6 people).

The meals are individually packaged and will be delivered in the cheerful United Supermarkets reusable shopping tote. Each bag includes a full-sized Prater’s chicken spaghetti, garlic bread, bag salad, fresh vegetables, bottle of salad dressing, and a roll of toilet paper. In addition, a bag of candy will be included for a sweet treat. In addition to the food bag, a devotion page and a beautiful ScripTpic card is handed to each family as they are greeted in the parking lot.

“United Supermarkets applauds Lubbock Impact for finding new ways to meet the needs of our neighbors dealing with food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has taken flexibility to do things in a new way and lots of effort on their part to pull it off,” said Nancy Sharp, spokesperson for United Supermarkets. “Our team members understand the work it takes, and we are glad to provide the food and the people needed to serve our neighbors, giving Lubbock Impact team members a much-needed break.”

“During COVID-19, we have had to restructure our process in order to maintain our mission. This drive-through soup kitchen has been a great benefit to many, and it allows Lubbock Impact to stay engaged in our clients’ lives. However, the numbers have quadrupled and the expense is enormous,” Thomas shared. “We are so thankful to United for provide this ENTIRE MEAL! Our clients will be delighted- and my worn-out volunteers are grateful for the week off! The look on clients’ faces when they receive their bags makes all the work worth it- and this week will be extra special.”

To learn more about Lubbock Impact’s programs, please visit www.lubbockimpact.org. All questions concerning the ministry should be sent to info@lubbockimpact.com . Families that need an extra meal during this time and would like to be added to the drive-through soup kitchen invitation list should send their name, phone number, and family size to info@lubbockimpact.com. Donations may be made through the website or mailed to 2707 34th Street, Lubbock, TX 79410.

