United Supermarkets donates more than 650 meals to healthcare workers this week

This is a news release from United Supermarkets.

Team members from United Supermarkets/Market Street/Amigos will donate more than 650 meals this week to healthcare workers from Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center. As COVID-19 dominates the healthcare community, The United Family will send Ready Meals, box lunches, snack packs and cookies to healthcare workers at COVID-19 testing sites, Covenant Health and University Medical Center. The meals are individually packaged and will be delivered in the cheerful blue United Supermarkets food truck for staff to deliver to healthcare workers inside the hospital.

“We know those front line workers in the healthcare community are stressed and feeding their bodies is a good way for us to also feed their spirits,” said Robert Taylor, CEO of The United Family. “We appreciate what they are contributing to fight this pandemic.”

WHAT: Covenant Medical Center – two deliveries

WHEN: Wednesday. April 15, 11 a.m. or Wednesday. April 15, 8 p.m.

WHERE: 3506 Joliet (East building – drive into the gated parking area to access the drop off location)

WHAT: University Medical Center – two deliveries

WHEN: Friday, April 17, 10 a.m. or Friday. April 17, 8 p.m.

WHERE: 602 Indiana Ave. (Main entrance on south side of the campus; circular drive)

Deliveries to staff will done by hospital employees and all media availability will be outside.