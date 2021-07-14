United Supermarkets donates truckload of toilet paper to SPFB

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, United Supermarkets donated a truckload of toilet paper to the South Plains Food Bank.

According to a press release, the company donated 17 pallets of toilet paper, totaling 21,000 rolls.

“As a longtime partner in the fight against hunger, United Supermarkets understands that providing food is just one part of the battle; many families struggle to provide necessities like toilet paper,” the press release said.



United Supermarkets said the donation will provide hundreds of families on the South Plains with an amenity that will help to ease their struggle.

The following is a press release from The United Family:

This donation is part of a larger donation of more than 200,000 rolls of toilet paper to food banks across Texas and New Mexico. As communities across the country saw toilet paper fly off shelves last year due to COVID-19, they were reminded of how important even the most basic necessities are for everyone.

The United Family is thankful for the opportunity to provide these unique donations to the food banks that continue doing incredible work throughout communities in both states. Overall, the donation represents a value of approximately $90,000 and it will go to more than a dozen organizations.

Food banks receiving donations include: