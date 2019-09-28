United Supermarkets elects Philips 66 brand for fuel stations

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets, the premier grocery store chain of West Texas, announced [Thursday] 25 of its United Express retail fuel stations will now offer Phillips 66® branded fuel, a premier fuel brand delivering TOP TIER® gasoline to consumers. The United Express stations, located primarily in the Amarillo and Lubbock regions, will begin offering Phillips 66® branded fuel during the fourth quarter of 2019.

“We are excited about the choice”, stated Robert Taylor, chief executive officer of the United Supermarket Family of stores. “Our partnership with Phillips 66 allows us to continue to bring a high-quality fuel product at a competitive price to our communities. Each of our companies has more than 100 years invested in our communities, so it seems like a natural fit, and a great benefit for our Guests.”

“We are extremely pleased to grow the Phillips 66® brand with United Supermarkets, long recognized for offering unparalleled service to their customers,” said Rod Palmer, general manager, Branded Marketing, US Marketing, Phillips 66 Company. “We are both committed to providing an exceptional consumer experience and having a positive impact in our communities.”

About The United Family®

In its 103rd year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and their distribution center in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.unitedtexas.com.

About U.S. Marketing at Phillips 66®

Phillips 66 is a diversified energy manufacturing and logistics company. With a portfolio of Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties businesses, the company processes, transports, stores and markets fuels and products globally. Headquartered in Houston, the company has 14,400 employees committed to safety and operating excellence. Using a network of branded marketers and dealers operating approximately 7,500 outlets, its U.S. Marketing business supplies TOP TIER® Detergent Gasolines under the Phillips 66®, 76® and Conoco® brands. For more information on Phillips 66, visit www.phillips66.com or follow us on Twitter @Phillips66Co.



(News release from The United Family)