United Supermarkets employee tests positive for COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the City of Lubbock announced a United Supermarkets employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Sunday, April 5, 2020, the City of Lubbock and United Supermarkets were made aware of a positive Coronavirus (COVID-19) case involving a United employee. This employee is a cashier at Market Street, located at 4425 19th Street. This employee worked one day last week, April 2, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:15 p.m., prior to the onset of symptoms on April 3.

“The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors is a top priority,” says Nancy Sharp, United Supermarkets Communications and Community Outreach Manager. “First and foremost, our thoughts are with the team member who tested positive and we hope for a full recovery.”

The City of Lubbock Health Department says since this exposure happened last Thursday, this case is considered a low risk of possible community exposure due to the store’s multiple cycles of enhanced cleaning and sanitizing/disinfecting processes that protects both customers and employees. Therefore, there is no current risk to the public.

“This Market Street location will remain open, and we will continue to follow an enhanced cleaning, sanitizing/disinfecting process in every department. We have reaffirmed with all team members to sanitize check stands every 30 minutes, and to wash their hands at least every hour. Beginning this week, team members will be asked to complete a COVID-19 self-assessment protocol prior to clocking in. We have also reminded team members that if they develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as a cough or shortness of breath, to stay home and call their healthcare provider right away,” says Sharp.

Following CDC guidelines, additional members of the store team have been asked to self-quarantine. Those team members will be eligible to receive up to 14 days quarantine pay.

United Supermarkets has in place these cleaning procedures:

Sanitation teams continually sanitize surfaces such as shopping carts, door handles, pin pads, etc. Check stands are sanitized every 30 minutes Hourly hand washing opportunities for all team members Hand sanitizer is available at check stands and at the pharmacy counter Plexiglas panels have been installed at check stands to provide a barrier between the guest and team members Social distancing signage at entry points and on stickers worn by team members Social distancing floor markers

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19