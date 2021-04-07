United Supermarkets’ first COVID-19 clinic on TTU campus fills up, more clinics throughout April

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets will continue to host COVID–19 vaccination clinics at United Supermarkets Arena every Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout the month of April. The clinics will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

All appointments for Thursday, April 8, have been filled; however, the scheduling link below will open to the next available appointment. Currently, the scheduler is accepting appointments for Thursday, April 15, at United Supermarkets Arena, 1709 Indiana in the City Bank Room, Ave., from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Guests without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment. Clinics will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at these clinics will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.

The clinics are a partnership of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech University and United Supermarkets. For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

(News release from The United Family)