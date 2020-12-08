United Supermarkets helping host “Jarrett Culver Night” at the USA to benefit SPFB

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Wednesday, December 9, United Supermarkets is teaming up with Jarrett Culver to help the South Plains Food Bank at the Texas Tech men’s basketball game, with several prizes to be awarded.

The United Supermarkets Arena will play host to the first-ever “Jarrett Culver Night.” This will be a night of giving to the South Plains Food Bank as well as a special night recognizing former Texas Tech basketball star, Jarrett Culver. Those in attendance at the game will also have a chance to win a mini-basketball signed by Jarrett.

The night will feature video messages from Jarrett Culver as he is unable to attend in person due to his preparations for the upcoming NBA season, but the Culver family will attend to support the food bank efforts. Donate through the South Plains Food Bank “Text-to-Give” campaign on Dec. 9 and Jarrett Culver and the Culver Foundation will match the donation, up to $10,000.

“I am so honored to partner with United Supermarkets; they are a pillar in our community and hold a place close to my heart,” Culver said. “Together with the Culver Foundation we hope to encourage and inspire our great city of Lubbock to come together and help those in need with the U Can Share food drive. Lubbock is my home and where my roots run deep, and we all have the ability to make a difference in our community. I can’t wait to see this program kick-off, and celebrate all the good we can do together this holiday season.”

To make a donation, attendees and others can text SPFB to 243725. Those who make a donation will be entered for a chance to win a game-worn Jarrett Culver Minnesota Timberwolves jersey as well as a personalized video.

“We are very excited to be part of the text-to-give opportunity and even more excited to have the generosity of Jarrett Culver and the Culver Foundation match the funds raised, up to $10,000,” said Dina Jeffries, chief executive officer of the South Plains Food Bank. “This shows the long tradition Lubbockites and West Texans have in helping their neighbor. All donations given stay local and go directly into our programming to stamp out hunger and end food insecurities on the South Plains.”

