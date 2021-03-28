United Supermarkets holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the Scurry County area Wednesday

LUBBOCK and SNYDER, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets will host a COVID–19 vaccination clinic in Snyder, Texas, on Wednesday, March 31, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Western Texas College Coliseum, 900 East Coliseum Drive, for anyone 18 and older. Beginning Monday, March 29, all Texas adults over the age of 18 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and there is no charge to the patient for the vaccine.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine at the clinic should visit the scheduling link below. Guests without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment. The clinic will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.

The clinic is a collaboration of United Supermarkets, Scurry County, Texas Tech University and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. The United Family pharmacies have already administered more than 69,000 COVID-19 vaccines and are committed to continuing efforts to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

(News release from The United Family)