United Supermarkets holds COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Texas Tech campus

The following is a press release from the United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets will host a COVID–19 vaccination clinic in Lubbock, Texas, on Thursday, April 8, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at United Supermarkets Arena, 1709 Indiana Ave., in the City Bank Room, for anyone 18 and older.

All Texas adults over the age of 18 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and there is no charge to the patient for the vaccine. This clinic will include the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Clinics will continue at United Supermarkets Arena throughout the month of April on Thursdays .

Students and Lubbock residents interested in receiving the vaccine at the clinic should visit the scheduling link below. Guests without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment. The clinic will offer walk-in appointments as vaccine supplies allow. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.

· https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory

The United Family pharmacies have already administered more than 69,000 COVID-19 vaccines and are committed to continuing efforts to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

