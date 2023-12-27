LUBBOCK, Texas– Mondelez, the company behind Oreo, Triscuit, and other household brands collaborated with United Supermarkets to make a $10,000 donation to the South Plains Food Bank on Wednesday December 27.

United Supermarkets worked with Mondelez, through different sales initiatives across stores to make this all possible.

“We are so proud to continue our tradition of support for the South Plains Food Bank…” Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family commented. “Working together to help support an organization that South Plains Food Bank means everything to us as a company. We know this money will help those in need across our community.”

In a statement, the South Plains Food Bank, said the $10,000 donated will help provide 30,000 meals for people in need across the region.