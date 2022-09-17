LEVELLAND, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, United Supermarkets joined with representatives from the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, the City of Levelland and the Keep Levelland Beautiful committee to kick off a special reusable bag initiative featuring a Levelland student’s artwork.

The artwork is meant to focus on keeping the city of Levelland beautiful through sustainable practices like reusable shopping bags. At a cost of $5, the sale of the bags will go to fund the project for the next year when another student’s artwork will be selected for the bags. The bags will be available for purchase at the Levelland United Supermarkets location.

The artwork for this year’s bags was created by Levelland Middle School student, Sophia Koubek. Among other things, Koubek’s art depicts cowboy boots, a bull rider and a “Don’t Mess With Texas” message.

“We are so excited to start this reusable bag initiative with the Keep Levelland Beautiful committee and the Levelland Chamber of Commerce,” said Kris Phillips, store director for United Supermarkets. “We hope this is the start of a really great program to not only help us all remember to keep our community beautiful but also recognize some of the wonderful art our students create.”

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

(Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

(Press release from The United Family)