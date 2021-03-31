United Supermarkets launches COVID-19 vaccine clinics across its Texas communities

Local News

by: News Release & Posted By Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

(Nexstar Media Group/EverythingLubbock.com Staff File Photo)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

All Texas adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos pharmacies by utilizing the scheduling link below. Guests without internet access can also call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment in their area.

So far, the United Family has administered more than 69,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Now that the vaccine is available to adults in Texas, The United Family is committed to continuing its effort to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities. 

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

(News release from The United Family)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) with updates on its impact and vaccination efforts.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar