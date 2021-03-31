United Supermarkets launches COVID-19 vaccine clinics across its Texas communities

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

All Texas adults over the age of 18 are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at United Supermarkets, Market Streets and Amigos pharmacies by utilizing the scheduling link below. Guests without internet access can also call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment in their area.

So far, the United Family has administered more than 69,000 COVID-19 vaccines. Now that the vaccine is available to adults in Texas, The United Family is committed to continuing its effort to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.

For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

