On Friday, United Supermarkets joined together with LHUCA (Louise Hopkins Center for the Arts) to celebrate a new mural in Downtown Lubbock on the LHUCA Icehouse. Representatives from both organizations held a ribbon cutting to commemorate the joint investment in the Lubbock art community.

United Supermarkets donated $25,000 to LHUCA in conjunction with a grant from the Texas Commission on the Arts to help create this mural and a new outdoor space for the Lubbock First Friday Art Trail.

“We are so excited to continue our investment in the Lubbock art community,” said Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family. “We hope this mural helps to further enhance this awesome and unique environment that LHUCA has helped create. Lubbock is undoubtedly a community where art and artists can continue to flourish.”

Depicting several staples of the West Texas area, the mural is located on the North side of the LHUCA Icehouse building. Pete Goldlust designed the mural; and it was installed by Bayne Gardner.

“We truly appreciate United Supermarkets’ continued support of the arts in Lubbock and on the LHUCA Campus,” said Lindsey Maestri, executive director of LHUCA. “Our partnership with United has allowed us to commission talented artists, like Noah Wakefield, Pete Goldlust, and Bayne Gardner, to create site specific public artworks that enhance the visual landscape of downtown Lubbock – something we are incredibly proud to be a part of!”

Following the ribbon-cutting, United Supermarkets had a photo exhibit set up in the LHUCA Icehouse where First Friday Art Trail goers could see photos of the latest “Food is Art” culinary creations from Market Street, United Supermarkets and the company’s newest food venture, Rave On restaurant in Buddy Holly Hall. Visitors would also be able to make an edible creation of their own.

