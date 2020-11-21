United Supermarkets, Lubbock Dream Center team up to provide families with Thanksgiving dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets is teaming up with the Lubbock Dream Center on Saturday, November 21 at 11:30 a.m. at 1111 30th St. to provide 250 turkeys along with 350 holiday meals to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. 

United Supermarkets will also provide team members who are a part of its volunteering team, the U-Crew. The U-Crew will assemble boxes on site from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and help distribute boxes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. 

Families are obtained through community in schools reps at O.L. Slaton, Bean Elementary, DC clothing ministry, haircut ministry, Adopt a Block ministry and other various organizations. 

WHO:  
United Supermarkets
Lubbock Dream Center

WHAT: 
Holiday Turkey and Meal Giveaway for families in need

WHEN: 
Saturday, November 21 @ 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:
Lubbock Dream Center, 1111 30th St. Lubbock, TX 79416

About The United Family®
In its 104th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a grocery chain with stores in 53 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 94 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

