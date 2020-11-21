United Supermarkets, Lubbock Dream Center team up to provide families with Thanksgiving dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets is teaming up with the Lubbock Dream Center on Saturday, November 21 at 11:30 a.m. at 1111 30th St. to provide 250 turkeys along with 350 holiday meals to families in need ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

United Supermarkets will also provide team members who are a part of its volunteering team, the U-Crew. The U-Crew will assemble boxes on site from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and help distribute boxes from 11:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Families are obtained through community in schools reps at O.L. Slaton, Bean Elementary, DC clothing ministry, haircut ministry, Adopt a Block ministry and other various organizations.

WHO:

United Supermarkets

Lubbock Dream Center

WHAT:

Holiday Turkey and Meal Giveaway for families in need

WHEN:

Saturday, November 21 @ 11:30 a.m.

WHERE:

Lubbock Dream Center, 1111 30th St. Lubbock, TX 79416

