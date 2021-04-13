United Supermarkets makes changes to COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Texas Tech campus

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the United Supermarkets Arena on April 15, 2021, will shift to administer the Moderna two-dose vaccine in light of the federal pause on the use of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccination. Participants in the clinic should plan for a second dose of the Moderna vaccine in four weeks. The second dose will be reserved for participants and will be administered at the United Supermarkets Arena on May 10, May 12 and May 13.

Out of an abundance of caution, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the CDC recommended a pause on the administration of the J & J vaccine until further review. Six cases of rare and severe blood clots were reported among the 6.8 million who have already received the J & J vaccine. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination.

The clinic is a partnership between United Supermarkets Pharmacy, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and Texas Tech University. Questions should be directed to the United Supermarkets Pharmacy Call Center at 866-277-2843.

About The United Family ®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(News release from The United Family)