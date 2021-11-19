United Supermarkets makes it easy to shop for Thanksgiving dinner

LUBBOCK, Texas– With Thanksgiving less than a week away, stores have made it easier than ever to check off customers’ shopping lists.

United Supermarkets spokesperson Joey Marcades said business is booming. They’ve seen more people through their doors compared to last year. Shoppers have even found time to pick out a few of their holiday essentials off the app.

“We definitely have seen an uptick in street side pickup orders this year. It’s less than last year, but it’s more than we saw the year before that,” Marcades said.

United Supermarkets said while a lot of people have returned to shopping in person this year, many people have opted to use the app to knock out their grocery lists.

“We still see quite a significant amount of people turning to these contactless options,” Marcades said. “But this offers a convenient way for people who either don’t want to be in the store or don’t have time to be in a store to prepare for Thanksgiving.”

To make matters even easier, users can select holiday specials including traditional Thanksgiving dishes, or even the whole meal with one click of a button. United Supermarkets does recommend placing Thanksgiving orders by Sunday because of high demand.