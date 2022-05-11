LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations across Texas launch their second annual Bacon Fest — a month where bacon takes its rightful place in the spotlight.

In addition to special bacon items across the store, a second “Bacon and Brews” event will be held on May 14 at the Taphouse location inside the Market Street at 4205 98th St. from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be bacon, cold beer and live music.

Bacon Fest itself will run until May 24 and, throughout that time, each location will be providing a huge selection of bacon related products. Of course, guests can always look for their typical package of bacon — traditional or gourmet. However, there will be special bacon creations across the store from bakery to the meat market.

Some of the featured bacon items making an appearance during Bacon Fest will be bacon mac and cheese, bacon cookies, chocolate covered bacon, and more.

“We are so excited to launch our second annual Bacon Fest and Bacon & Brews event,” said Scott Nettles, director of meat and seafood for the United Family. “From bacon cookies to bacon wrapped items to put on the grill, Bacon Fest is going to give us an opportunity to remind everyone of the great ways they can use bacon as well as some ways they may not have thought of before. Some say you can’t buy happiness, but we have created some incredible new bacon items and we hope that will get you pretty close!”

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

(Press release from The United Family)