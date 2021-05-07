United Supermarkets, Market Street & Amigos now offering walk-in vaccine options at all store pharmacy locations

The following is a press release from the United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos locations across Texas now offer COVID-19 vaccines with walk-in availability at all Texas locations with a store pharmacy.

Depending on their needs, guests can still use the online scheduler to book an appointment or call their local pharmacy to book an appointment over the phone or locate a particular type of vaccine in their area. However, both the single dose vaccine option (Johnson & Johnson) as well as the two dose options (Moderna & Pfizer) should be available at all locations. For additional questions, contact the Pharmacy Help Desk at 866-277-2843.

Beginning May 16, guests will be able to see what type of vaccine they are signing up for on the online scheduler. Until then, the guest can ask the pharmacist at their preferred store about availability. This will be particularly important as certain vaccines become available to younger age groups.

The link for scheduling an appointment is located below:

(Press release from United Family)