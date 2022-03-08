LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

In honor of International Women’s Day, United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos are promoting the support of women owned businesses across their stores. Not only will special prices be available for these companies and products, but also quotes from women leaders are featured in the promotional materials.

From Hint water to Base Culture to Sauce Goddess, guests will be able to explore dozens of products from companies founded and run by women.

“While these products and female entrepreneurs deserve recognition every day, International Women’s Day gives us a special opportunity to highlight their products on our shelves,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family. “We hope that guests will take advantage of this extra promotion to support some of these woman owned companies. Hopefully, guests may discover something new they wouldn’t have known about otherwise.”

To see all 31 woman owned brands receiving special promotions, guests can go to the current digital ad. The special prices on these products will run until April 16.

In addition, a website has been created to recognize all the women within The United Family who have mentored others and served as positive role models. Guests and team members can visit that website here: https://bit.ly/3MpXgsh

