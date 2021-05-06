United Supermarkets & Market Street celebrate National Nurses Day by delivering bouquets to school nurses across the county

The following is a press release from the United Family:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On Thursday, United Supermarkets and Market Street celebrated National Nurses Day by delivering flower bouquets to school nurses across the county.

Over the last year, everyone has developed a new appreciation for just how important healthcare workers are. This includes the school nurses who look after children as they learn each day of the school year.

“Just as we recognized our local educators earlier in the week, we wanted to extend some appreciation to another group who deserves all the recognition,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “School nurses along with all healthcare workers have had a tough year with challenge after challenge due to COVID-19. We hope our small gift of flowers will be a reminder of the appreciation we have for them.”

Observed annually on May 6, National Nurses Day was created to raise awareness of all nurse contributions and commitments as well as acknowledge the vital role nurses play in society. United Supermarkets and Market Street are proud to take part in this day.

School Districts Receiving Flowers:

Lubbock ISD

Frenship ISD

Lubbock Cooper ISD

Slaton ISD

Shallowater ISD

Abernathy ISD

New Deal ISD

Roosevelt ISD

Idalou ISD

