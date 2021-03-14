United Supermarkets, Market Street donating nearly 4,000 hams to food banks across the region

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Monday, March 15, United Supermarkets and Market Street will join Hormel Foods to donate approximately 396 hams to the South Plains Food Bank. The presentation will take place at 5605 MLK Blvd. at 10:00 a.m.

This contribution is part of a much larger donation across the company’s footprint in Texas and New Mexico. In partnership with Hormel, 95 stores have earned more than $58,000 worth of hams, which equates to approximately 3,891 hams, through sales programs.

“We are absolutely floored by the number of hams we are able to donate to our communities this year,” said Scott Nettles, business director for meat and seafood for the United Family. “We hope these hams bring some joy and nourishment to folks as the Easter holiday approaches.”

“We are excited to receive a popular protein item from United Supermarkets to be able to give to our families we serve. With ham being our most requested items during our Christmas Distribution, this will definitely be a treat. We continue to be grateful for the United Family,” said Jenifer Smith, Chief Operations Officer at the South Plains Food Bank.

Here is the full list of food banks receiving ham donations:

Food Bank of Abilene, Inc.

North Texas Food Bank

High Plains Food Bank

Storehouse New Mexico

RoadRunner Food Bank

Tarrant Area Food Bank

South Plains Food Bank

West Texas Food Bank

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank

(News release from The United Family)