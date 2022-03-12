LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the February winners of the tenth annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from February: Daphne Masson of Parsons Elementary (LISD), Kyle Gosline of Lubbock Cooper Laura Bush Middle School (LCISD) and Cody Lass of Estacado High School (LISD).

Daphne Masson of Parsons Elementary (LISD) (Photo provided by The United Family)

Kyle Gosline of Laura Bush Middle School (LCISD) (Photo provided by The United Family)

Cody Lass of Estacado High School (LISD) (Photo provided by The United Family)

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program so far,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on Mrs Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 97 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc.

(Press release from The United Family)