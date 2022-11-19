LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the October winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program.

According to a press release from The United Family, the winners were Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Lubbock ISD), Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Lubbock ISD) and Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Tahoka ISD).

Patrick Villarreal of Centennial Elementary (Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

Kady Gallagher of the Talkington School For Young Women Leaders (Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

Haley Comer of Tahoka High School (Photo provided in a press release from The United Family)

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family in the press release. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With plenty of the year ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

If you would like to nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

The winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher received a $50 American Express gift card.

Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by the Texas Tech Club.

“In our 11 years of hosting the program in the South Plains, we have had the privilege of honoring more than 275 deserving teachers in our area,” said Shane Sumrow, director of Teachers On The Rise in the press release. “We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations throughout the school year.”