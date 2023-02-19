LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® recently announced the December 2022 and January 2023 winners of their eleventh annual Teachers On The Rise program.

According to a press release from The United Family, the December 2022 winners were Leah Cristan of Rush Elementary School (Lubbock ISD), Micha Homyk of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Kenzy Stoker of Idalou High School (Idalou ISD). The January 2023 winners were Casandra Hastings of Centennial Elementary School (Lubbock ISD), Garret Morris of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) and Sandra Carr of Lorenzo High School (Lorenzo ISD).

Leah Cristan of Rush Elementary School (Lubbock ISD) (Photo provided by a press release from The United Family/Mrs Baird’s)

Micha Homyk of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD) (Photo provided by a press release from The United Family/Mrs Baird’s)

Kenzy Stoker of Idalou High School (Idalou ISD) (Photo provided by a press release from The United Family/Mrs Baird’s)

Casandra Hastings of Centennial Elementary School (Lubbock ISD) (Photo provided by a press release from The United Family/Mrs Baird’s)

Garret Morris of Evans Middle School (Lubbock ISD)

Sandra Carr of Lorenzo High School (Lorenzo ISD) (Photo provided by a press release from The United Family/Mrs Baird’s)

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family in the press release. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. With a few months ahead of us, we encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

If you would like to nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

The United Family said the winning teachers received a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies.

The students who nominate a winning teacher received a $50 American Express gift card.

Teachers On The Rise is sponsored by the Texas Tech Club.

“We know there are many teachers in our classrooms who deserve recognition, and we look forward to receiving many more nominations this spring,” said Shane Sumrow, the director of Teachers On The Rise in the press release. “We only have four more months left in the school year to nominate teachers, so we encourage students and families to get their nominations in soon.”