LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the April and May winners of the tenth annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the South Plains explaining the ways their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and why they deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from April: Juanita Rodriguez of McWhorter Elementary (LISD), Brooke Garth Lubbock- Cooper Laura Bush Middle School (LCISD) and Patrick West of Lubbock High School (LISD).

Congratulations to our winners from May: Jessica Goree of Lubbock Cooper West Elementary (LCISD), Toni Gomez of Lubbock-Cooper Laura Bush Middle School (LCISD) and Brenda Olden of Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center (LISD).

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this year’s winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We thank everyone for keeping the nominations going all year long!”

“This has been a tremendous year for the Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have heard countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month during the school year, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be as detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on Mrs Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

(Press release from The United Family)