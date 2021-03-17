United Supermarkets, Mrs Baird’s Bread honor three Teachers on the Rise for February

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:



Earlier this month, The United Family® and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the February winners of the eighth annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the Panhandle explaining why their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from February: Shanna Miles of Littlefield Primary, Clarissa Bell of Talkington School for Young Women Leaders and Debbie McCarty of Estacado High School.

Shanna Miles (Photo provided by The United Family)

Debbie McCarty (Photo provided by The United Family)

Clarissa Bell (Photo provided by The United Family)

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, communications & community relations manager for the United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition, especially right now. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

“We have had a tremendous year for Teachers On The Rise,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “With hundreds of nominations, we have heard many testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms and virtual learning. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

To nominate a teacher from your school, visit www.MrsBTeacher.com.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on Mrs Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

