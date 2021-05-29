United Supermarkets, Mrs. Baird’s honor 6 Lubbock area teachers as Teachers on the Rise for April and May

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

Earlier this month, The United Family® and Mrs Baird’s Bread® announced the April and May winners of the eighth annual Teachers On The Rise program. Since the program launched at the beginning of the school year, nominations have poured in from students and families across the Panhandle explaining why their teacher(s) go above-and-beyond the call of duty and deserve special recognition.

Congratulations to our winners from April and May: Kristen Norris of Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, Hannah Keaty of Atkins Middle School, Tammy Esparza of Idalou High School, Katy Gooch of Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary, Morgan Farrell of Talkington School for Young Women Leaders and Neil Pratt of Frenship High School.

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, lunch for two to the Texas Tech Club and a gift box full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

Remember to nominate a teacher from your school next year by visiting www.MrsBTeacher.com.

Teachers On The Rise is also sponsored by the Texas Tech Club and the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance. Follow the Teachers On The Rise Program throughout the school year, including the latest monthly winners on Mrs Baird’s and The United Family® Facebook pages: www.facebook.com/mrsbairds and www.facebook.com/unitedwesttexas.

About The United Family®

In its 105th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 95 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, Praters, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertson’s LLC. For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

Kristen Norris of Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary (Photo provided by The United Family)

Hannah Keaty of Atkins Middle School (Photo provided by The United Family)

Neil Pratt of Frenship High School (Photo provided by The United Family)

Morgan Farrell of Talkington School for Young Women Leaders (Photo provided by The United Family)

Katy Gooch of Lubbock-Cooper West Elementary (Photo provided by The United Family)

Tammy Esparza of Idalou High School (Photo provided by The United Family)

(News release from The United Family)