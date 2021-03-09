United Supermarkets opens vaccine clinic in Lubbock to 1A, 1B and school or childcare personnel

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for anyone in phase 1a, 1b and school or childcare personnel on Friday, March 12 at Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue in Lubbock from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Eligible recipients should call 866-277-2843 and select “option 1” to schedule an appointment time.

The Texas Department of State Health Services recently announced school and childcare personnel were immediately eligible for vaccinations. The definition includes “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.” For more information about the expansion of the school and childcare personnel eligibility, click here.

The United Family has administered more than 55,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December and continues to help administer the vaccine as outlined in the phased distribution schedule from the CDC. Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine, but not in an eligible phase can receive email updates about the vaccine rollout, eligibility requirements and clinic locations at the banner websites list below. As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in other phases of the CDC rollout, including the general public, The United Family will continue to be a part of the effort to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.

Information about COVID-19 with links to important information is available at these banner websites.

The United Family has long provided routine immunizations for children and adults in its communities. Each year, United Family pharmacists administer thousands of seasonal flu shots in a variety of settings including in-store, parking lot, drive-through and off-site clinics.

(News release from The United Family)