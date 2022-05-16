LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from UMC Health System:

The United Supermarkets Family is making a difference by partnering with eight local Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) hospitals in Texas and Eastern New Mexico to fundraise.

From May 16 – May 31, you can help The United Family ensure children receive the best possible healthcare by donating at the register of any United Supermarkets, Market Street, Albertsons Market or Amigos location! When you shop at your local United Family store, you can make a donation to help kids and families at UMC Children’s Hospital. You can also give any time by visiting umchealthsystem.com/giving and selecting UMC Children’s Hospital from the dropdown menu. All funds donated to UMC Children’s Hospital via CMN stay right here in Lubbock to provide the latest medical equipment and services.

“We know when communities and partners unite in our mission to improve the health and wellbeing for all children our impact grows exponentially. When we can change kids’ health, we can change the future – for all of us,” said Teri Nestel, President & CEO of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

UMC Children’s Hospital has been a proud partner of Children’s Miracle Network, an alliance of over 170 premier children’s hospitals, for more than 39 years and is the only Children’s Miracle Network hospital in Lubbock. To see & hear more about these wonderful stories, visit https://www.youtube.com/user/umchealthsystem.

(Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

(Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

(Photo provided in a press release from UMC Health System)

About The United Family®

In its 106th year of operation, United Supermarkets, LLC – d.b.a. The United Family® – is a Texas-based grocery chain with stores in 54 communities in Texas and New Mexico. A self-distributing company with headquarters and distribution centers in Lubbock, The United Family currently operates 96 stores under five unique banners: United Supermarkets, Market Street, Amigos, Albertsons Market and United Express, along with ancillary operations R.C. Taylor Distributing, USM Manufacturing, United Food and Beverage Services and Llano Logistics. The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Albertsons Companies, Inc For more information, please visit www.theunitedfamily.com.

About UMC Health System

UMC Health System is a national award-winning health system comprised of over 4,700 team members and more than 30 care locations. We are proud to partner with Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to provide the best care to West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. Whether you are managing a chronic condition, dealing with an unexpected illness, or simply working to stay healthy, we are passionate about getting you well and helping you stay that way. At UMC, Our Passion is You.

(Press release from UMC Health System)