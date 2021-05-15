United Supermarkets presents $11K donation to Lubbock Boys and Girls Club’s Stride Reading Program

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

On Thursday, United Supermarkets presented a check for $11,000 to the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club for their Stride Reading Program.

Every summer presents the possibility that some students may lose some of the progress they have made during the school year — this can especially happen with reading. As summer approaches for students in Lubbock, United Supermarkets is helping keep books in their hands throughout the summer so they can succeed when the school bell rings once again.

“Every teacher and school administrator will tell you just how important a student’s ability to read is to their overall success in the classroom,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for United Supermarkets. “Summer reading loss can impact students at every level and this program will help combat that. We are proud to be not only supporters of education, but the Lubbock Boys and Girls Club as well.”

Summer reading and learning loss may affect students more than some would think. According to NWEA, a non-profit dedicated to understanding students’ academic growth and proficiency, summer reading loss was seen across third to eighth grade, with students losing more of their academic gains each year as they grow older—anywhere from 20 to 50 percent.

In simple terms, summer reading and learning loss gets worse with age through elementary and middle school. This program is meant to help keep children’s minds engaged as they enjoy the summer break.

