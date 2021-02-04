United Supermarkets provides over 3,800 lunches for UMC Hero Break

The following is a press release from University Medical Center:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — UMC Health System received a donation of 3,850 boxed lunches from United Supermarkets to feed every worker across its system for its most recent UMC “Hero Break.” UMC has been doing “Hero Breaks” for employees to recognize them for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For this Hero Break, United Supermarkets joined in to provide lunch to employees at every UMC location including: UMC hospital, the UMC Business and Technology Center, UMC EMS, as well as all 26 UMC Physicians clinics! Team members from United Supermarkets are delivering 3,250 of the lunches for the day shift and then 600 more for the night shift.

“This past year, everyone involved in our healthcare system has had to go above and beyond the call of duty,” said Sidney Hopper, president of the United Family. “This is a thank you from the United Family to the UMC family. We are so appreciative of the time, energy and effort that has been put in to take care of our community during this unprecedented time.”

All 11 United Family store locations in Lubbock worked together to prepare the lunches.

“We greatly appreciate the kindness and support from United Supermarkets. We are so fortunate to have community partners that find ways to give back and United does that very well,” said Aaron Davis, UMC Chief Experience Officer. “As we deliver meals across the health system, this kind gesture will help us encourage front line workers, recognize care teams, and share support from the community.”

(Press release from University Medical Center)