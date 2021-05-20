United Supermarkets puts on job fair to fill positions at new location

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets host a three day job fair at the Church on the Rock. The job fair opened Thursday and will go through Saturday in an effort to fill positions in their new location.

United is accepting walk-ins or applicants to fill out paperwork online and interview at the job fair. United said they are working to make the process as easy as possible.

“Filled it all out when I got here,” said Courtney Blake Johnson, a Lubbock resident who attended.

United has a list of open positions and they are eager to get positions filled quickly.

United Supermarkets recruiting manager, Brittany White, said the neighborhood’s grocery store plans to hire 250 people for their new location at 114th Street and Slide Road set to open over the summer.

“Some are doing first and second round interviews and then they’ll go in and do their paperwork to get hired,” said White. “We actually schedule their training while they’re here.”

The open positions to those on the job hunt offers a bit of hope after a difficult year.

“Moved here from French, Texas. It’s northeast of Amarillo.. God brought me to Lubbock, I haven’t found a job yet, but hopefully today is a success,” said Johnson.

The new store creates more jobs in the area, but not just grocery stores are hiring.

According to Allison Roberts with Workforce Solutions, the food and hospitality industry has seen a big increase over the last few months and needs workers.

“People are hiring right now . . . The jobs are available,” said Roberts. “If you need something immediately all you have to do is to look on any workforce solutions website and you’ll be able to find links to all kinds of jobs.”