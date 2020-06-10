United Supermarkets reduces curbside wait times with new technology

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets has partnered with Radius Networks to launch the use of new technology on June 2 which cuts the wait time for Lubbock STREETside guests to a matter of minutes.

As the demand for contactless options increase around the country, FlyBuy, the new location-based technology for STREETside pickup, will help United Supermarkets create their most efficient curbside experience yet.

Previously, guests would notify team members of their arrival to the store once they were in the parking lot. Now, guests can notify team members when they are on their way to the store, allowing team members to prepare their order for carryout in advance of their arrival.

“As you can imagine, we are currently working on all cylinders to service our in-store, curbside, and delivery guests,” said Chris Farr, director of e-commerce at United Supermarkets. “Being able to reduce the guest wait time by preparing their order before they arrive is a gamechanger.”

The real-time location updates create an efficient guest experience by enabling team members to prioritize orders based on guest arrival times. In turn, this allows them to deliver orders as soon as guests arrive in the STREETside pickup parking area.

(News release from The United Family)

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains