United Supermarkets set to host pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday, Nov. 22

This photo, provided by The United Family, shows the United Supermarkets location at 11310 Slide Road in Lubbock.

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

United Supermarkets will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 on Monday, November 22 at the United Supermarkets located on the corner of 114th Street and Slide Road. The clinic will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

During this clinic, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be administered. A parent or guardian must accompany all children.

To schedule an appointment at this clinic, guests can use the scheduler link below. Once the type of dose is selected, guests will need to either enter zip code 79424 to select store 657 or manually choose the store after entering their own zip code. Guests will also be able to walk-in for appointments.

Link: https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/Immunizations/Patient/Advisory

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for children ages 5 to 11. If guests seeking to vaccinate their children are unavailable to make it to this clinic, they can schedule an alternative time online or by using the scheduler link.

To find more information about immunizations or appointments, please refer to our website. For the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccines including vaccine eligibility requirements, please refer to the CDC’s website.

(Press release from The United Family)