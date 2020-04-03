United Supermarkets share shopping safety tips

LUBBOCK, Texas — As grocery stores remain open in the Hub City, many are taking precautionary measures to help keep people healthy, and they’re encouraging shoppers to practice safe shopping.

Chris James, chief operations manager at United Supermarkets, said with more people out shopping, their stores have placed an emphasis on the importance of social distancing.

“We are reminding people as much as possible about social distancing,” he said. “When you come into our store you’ll see a sign at the door that reminds us about it.”

He said it’s crucial that both store employees and customers practice good handwashing and sanitizing.

“We actually have a sanitation team in our store that wears green shirts,”

he said. “So, they’re easily identify and so they actually go throughout the store and we are sanitizing every touch point in the store.”

James said when it comes to buying for the family, it’s best to choose one person to do the shopping.

“Instead of bringing a crowd of four or five people to go shopping with you,” he said. “It’s better if you can just send one member of the family.”

He said they have increased their sanitation practices at stores.

“It’s been a challenge on our supply chain so we are working hard to get that back in place,” he said.