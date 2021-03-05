United Supermarkets spins off classic game show as a ‘thank you’ to health care workers

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets brought a fun version of the classic ABC game show Supermarket Sweep to West Texas this week when they invited five frontline workers to rush through the aisles and fill their shopping cart with items to bring home to their families.

United teamed up with Creative Solutions in Healthcare for the fun, with five lucky nursing home employees getting to line and race through the store in an aim to get as many groceries as they could in 90 seconds.

“Everyone loves a competition,” said United Store Director Tim McCullar. “Plus, when someone else is footing the bill, it’s even better.”

McCullar said he’s always been a fan of the show, and it was a fun experience bringing it to life, especially to recognize hardworking health care workers like Denise Stephenson.

“I have two sons with families, so I told them I’m gonna get three briskets and give them one a piece for my sons,” she said.

In fact, Stephenson bought a freezer with this competition in mind to make sure she had enough space for everything she wanted to bring home.

Creative Solutions in Healthcare President and CEO Gary Blake said the staff at his facilities work hard and truly deserve this shopping spree.

“So many of our staff members were working all kinds of hours,” he said. “Double shifts, 12-hour shifts – so it was hard getting off and getting to the grocery store.”

As for everyone’s haul, Stephenson got just over $800 in groceries, while another frontline worker walked away with more than $1,700.

