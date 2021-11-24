United Supermarkets stores offering last-minute Thanksgiving meals

LUBBOCK Texas — United Supermarkets stores are offering last minute Thanksgiving foods until they close on Wednesday.

Nancy Sharp, Corporate Engagement Director for The United Family, said people who will be entertaining or do not want to cook can find quick Thanksgiving meals at their stores.

“We have prepared smoked turkeys from our partner operators,” said Sharp, “We also have prepared cornbread dressing and gravy and cranberry sauce and their traditional green bean casserole.”

Sharp said those who are looking for turkey can find fresh turkeys in stock.

“I would say, if you’re looking for a turkey today, you probably want to choose a fresh turkey because thawing safely a frozen turkey might be a challenge at this point,” said Sharp, “We’ve got fresh turkeys that they can take home and they’re thawed and ready to go, so that would be a great option.”

Sharp said people also have the option to give back as they do their last minute shopping.

“You can make a donation of $5 and get a coupon for a free pie [and] the proceeds, go to Meals on Wheels,” said Sharp. “You can [also] just make a donation if you’ve already baked your pie to help Meals on Wheels, that’s through the end of the store hours today.”