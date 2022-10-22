LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets is teaming up with the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts (LHUCA) to host a pumpkin painting on the patio event Saturday.

According to a press release from The United Family, the event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the United Supermarkets location at 4th Street and Milwaukee Avenue.

LHUCA is providing all of the painting supplies to guests for free. United Supermarkets will provide the first 100 guests with a free pumpkin, the press release said.

Guests who show up after the first 100 may bring their own pumpkin or purchase one through the store.

The United Family said the Texas Tech football game would be televised in the Taphouse 16 dining area for those concerned about missing the game.