United Supermarkets to hold multiple COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Lubbock as eligible groups expand

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Friday, March 12 and Wednesday, March 17 at Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue in Lubbock. Both clinics will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

On Friday, the clinic will be open to 1a, 1b and school or childcare personnel. On Wednesday, the clinic will be open to 1a, 1b, 1c and school or childcare personnel. Recipients in any group should call 866-277-2843 and select “option 1” to schedule an appointment time for the clinic that matches their eligibility.

Recently, the Texas Department of State Health Services announced two new groups are eligible for vaccinations.

The first consists of school and childcare personnel. The definition includes “those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.”

The second consists of individuals in the 1c designation. This phase becomes eligible on March 15 and includes anyone over the age of 50, regardless of pre-existing medical conditions.

The United Family has administered more than 55,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December and continues to help administer the vaccine as outlined in the phased distribution schedule from the CDC. Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine, but not in an eligible phase can receive email updates about the vaccine rollout, eligibility requirements and clinic locations at the banner websites list below. As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in other phases of the CDC rollout, including the general public, The United Family will continue to be a part of the effort to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.

