United Supermarkets to hold pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic at First Friday Art Trail

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The United Family:

On Friday, United Supermarkets’ pharmacy team will hold a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic on the patio at Buddy Holly Hall during First Friday Art Trail from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The patio is located on the east side of the building across the street from LHUCA, where Buddy’s BBQ will be serving food and drinks.

The United team will be offering Pfizer vaccines as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccines free of charge to anyone eligible to receive them. In addition, United Supermarkets will be offering an incentive — be a buddy, get a shot, and grab a drink.

If a guest receives their vaccine at the pop-up clinic, they will get a beverage of their choice for free. This includes beer and wine.

“We have seen several incentive programs similar to this around the country,” said Robert Taylor, EVP for the United Family. “We hope people will be a buddy and take advantage of this while they enjoy the art trail. They can get their shot and then grab a nice cold beverage of their choice on us!”

According to the CDC, being vaccinated against COVID-19 is the best prevention measure and best defense against severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. If a guest is not able to make it to the pop-up clinic at FFAT, they can still walk into any United Supermarkets, Market Street, or Amigos pharmacy and get the COVID-19 vaccine of their choice.

(Press release from The United Family)