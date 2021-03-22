United Supermarkets to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic

LUBBOCK, Texas— United Supermarkets will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hodges Community Center, according to a press release by the United Family.

Read the full release from the United Family below:

United Supermarkets will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday, March 24 at Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Avenue in Lubbock. The clinic will run from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The clinic will be open to all eligible groups including 1a, 1b, 1c and school or childcare personnel. Recipients in any eligible group should call 866-277-2843 and select “option 1” to schedule an appointment time for the clinic.

Reminder, the newest eligible group is 1c. This includes individuals who are over the age of 50, regardless of pre-existing medical conditions.

The United Family has administered more than 55,000 COVID-19 vaccines since December and continues to help administer the vaccine as outlined in the phased distribution schedule from the CDC.

Individuals interested in receiving the vaccine, but not in an eligible phase can receive email updates about the vaccine rollout, eligibility requirements and clinic locations at the banner websites list below. As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes available in other phases of the CDC rollout, including the general public, The United Family will continue to be a part of the effort to improve the health and safety of guests in its communities.