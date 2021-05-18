United Supermarkets to host mass hiring event at new location

This is a press release from United Supermarkets.

LUBBOCK, Texas — From Thursday, May 20 to Saturday, May 22, the United Family will host a mass hiring event at Church on the Rock, 10503 Slide Rd, for the new United Supermarkets location in Southwest Lubbock. The hiring event will be Thursday and Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and again on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

As part of the United Family, these new positions will offer weekly pay, flexible scheduling, a positive work environment, college saving plans, as well as full-time and part-time employment options. Team members also have access to the team perks program that allows them to take advantage of grocery discounts. On top of that, successful candidates will be working in a brand new store with many innovations.

The new store’s amenities will include: in-house Evie Mae’s Barbecue; a Tap House with craft beer and wine; a station for Asian bowls called Chopsticks as well as fresh sushi; Texas Take-out; Starbuck’s; Streetside grocery pickup, delivery; as well as a full-service bakery, floral department, pharmacy, meat market counter service and more.

