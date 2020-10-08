United Supermarkets to offer at-home COVID-19 testing kits

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, United Supermarkets announced it would be offering at-home testing kits for the coronavirus or COVID-19, according to a press release from United.

The following is a press release from United Supermarkets:

n partnership with Phosphorus Diagnostics, United Family pharmacies began selling at-home COVID-19 testing kits on Monday.

The samples collected for these tests will be saliva-based in lieu of the traditional nasal swab. Guests can typically expect results within 72 hours from the time the lab receives the test.

Tim Purser, director of pharmacy for the United Family, said these at-home tests are being offered to guests as just another medical service during this time.

“We feel these testing kits will help meet the needs of our guests as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” Purser said. “Some of the advantages of these at-home testing kits include no appointments, no lines and best of all, no uncomfortable nasal swab.”

Here’s how it will work:

Visit scheduletest.com to complete a medical questionnaire and request your test

Your United Family pharmacist will authenticate the information, review and order the test

Next, you will be contacted about payment and get a notification that the test kit is ready. Guests may pick up the test kit or have it delivered/shipped to their address*

Then, guests will complete the sample collection and send it to the lab with the prepaid shipping envelope

Within 72 hours or less, the guest will receive their results

After guests receive their results, United Family pharmacists will be available for questions regarding follow-up care. For now, United Family pharmacies are unable to bill insurance directly for this test. This means all payment will be out of pocket. However, guests can submit receipts to their insurance companies for reimbursement.

*If a guest is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, they should not come in person to pick up their test kit. They may send a representative or choose delivery.