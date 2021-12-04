United Supermarkets, Xcel Energy award scholarships to South Plains College students

LUBBOCK and LEVELLAND, Texas — Scholarships were recently awarded to several South Plains College Students from United Supermarkets and the Xcel Energy Foundation.

Five scholarships were awarded to students in Culinary Arts Program at the South Plains College Lubbock Center from United Supermarkets.

The college said the $250,000 scholarship was established in 2017, and it reached endowment status in 2021.

Each student will receive $650 per semester while in the program.

Shown are, from left, Corporate Engagement Director for United Nancy Sharp, Bethany Villarreal, Rachel Worthington, Levelland Store Director Kris Phillips, Karen Harris, Jessica Elliott and Danyka Mendoza. (Photo provided by SPC)

Meanwhile, the Xcel Energy Foundation awarded six scholarships to support student achievement and completion in science, technology, engineering and mathematic disciplines.

Each student received $500 per semester.