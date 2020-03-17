United to dedicate shopping hours for the elderly

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the United Family. Meeting the needs of all guests is at the heart of The United Family of stores. Beginning on Thursday, March 19, 2020, every store will have a dedicated shopping time from store opening until 9 a.m. on Monday and Thursday for shoppers older than 60 and guests who have compromised immune systems.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the populations at a higher risk of severe illness by COVID-19, or coronavirus, includes older adults and those who have compromised immune systems. We are asking our neighbors to help us provide those most vulnerable groups access to essential products.

Effective immediately, grocery stores will close no later than 10 p.m. to allow time for restocking shelves and thorough cleaning, in addition to the enhanced cleaning and disinfection schedule followed throughout the day. Stores currently closing at 9 p.m. will remain on that schedule.

United Express convenience stores will also close at 10 p.m., although fuel pumps will remain open 24-hours for the convenience of guests.

“We appreciate the patience shown by our guests and are deeply grateful to our team members for their tireless dedication during this critical time. They are working long hours under difficult circumstances to make sure their neighbors have the food, medicine, and essential goods they need. We couldn’t be more proud of our team,” said Sidney Hopper, President of The United Family.

For more information about The United Family and steps being taken in our stores, go to https://www.theunitedfamily.com/coronavirus/

(This is a press release from United)

CLICK HERE for ongoing coverage of coronavirus — sometimes called COVID-19