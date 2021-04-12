United to host second vaccine clinic on TTU campus

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

LUBBOCK, Texas — United Supermarkets will continue to host COVID–19 vaccination clinics at United Supermarkets Arena every Thursday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. throughout the month of April. The clinic will offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone 18 and older.

Currently, the scheduler is accepting appointments for Thursday, April 15, at United Supermarkets Arena, 1709 Indiana in the City Bank Room, Ave., from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. When those are full, appointments for the April 22 clinic will become available. Please use the link below to create an appointment.

https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory

Guests without internet access can call 866-277-2843 to make an appointment. Individuals needing disability accommodations for this event should also call 866-277-2843. Those wishing to receive a vaccine at the clinic will need to fill out a consent form prior to or upon arrival at the clinic.

The clinic is a partnership of the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech University and United Supermarkets. For more information about COVID-19 and vaccine guidance, please refer to this CDC site.

