United Way and other organizations to hold press conference to announce new partnership

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday at 10 a.m., United Way and the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way held a press conference to announce a new partnership in response to the COVID-19 crisis on the South Plains, according to a press release.

The organizations did this to meet the sudden needs of the community surrounding COVID-19, according to the press release.

To help meet these needs, the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock area United Way are joining together to address the deployment of resources to community-based organizations tackling the effects if the outbreak on the region, the press release said.

You can view the press conference below.