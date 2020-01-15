United Way to hold Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Jan. 30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:

Lubbock Area United Way will mark the previous decade of service to the community at its Annual Meeting and Volunteer Recognition Luncheon on Thursday, January 30th, 11:30 AM at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Banquet Hall.

In addition to recognizing the achievements of the previous decade, United Way will present Brad and Carla Moran with the Rita Harmon Volunteer Service Award in recognition of a lifetime of community service. Margie Smith with the Lubbock Central Appraisal District will be presented the award for Campaign Volunteer of the Year, and Mike Moss with Parkhill Smith & Cooper will receive the award for Agency Volunteer of the Year. Outgoing United Way directors and officers will also be recognized, and United Way will announce new directors and leadership for the organization for 2020.

Cost of the luncheon is $30 per person or $240 for a table of eight. The meeting is open to the public, but seating is limited. Reservations are due January 24th. Tickets can be purchased at liveunitedlubbock.org/annualmeeting or by calling (806) 747-2711.

ABOUT LUBBOCK AREA UNITED WAY

Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.

