United Way volunteers to read to local second graders on September 20

(Photo provided by the Lubbock Area United Way)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Area United Way:

Lubbock Area United Way announced it's United We Read event on September 20th. Volunteers from the City of Lubbock, Lubbock County, and local businesses will be in 170 Lubbock ISD, Frenship ISD, Lubbock-Cooper ISD, and Shallowater ISD 2nd grade classrooms. More than 3,400 students will participate in the event.

Community Impact Director Ashley Ammons explained, "United Way is renewing it's commitment to education and ensuring that all children are grade-level readers by 3rd grade. Our hope is that these 3,400 children learn one simple lesson: They matter and their education matters."

Students will be reading The Little Red Fort by Brenda Maier and participating in activities based on the book. Sponsors of the event are Covenant Children's Hospital, Betenbough Homes, Scholastic Books, and United Supermarkets, every child will go home with a copy of the book and a craft to go along with the story.

Individuals and businesses interested in volunteering may contact the United Way office at 806.747.2711 or reading@liveunitedlubbock.org.

Lubbock Area United Way funds programs at 23 local Community Partner Agencies. These programs work daily to assist people in Lubbock and surrounding communities with needs such as affordable quality child care, parenting education, crisis situations, adult literacy, job training, and youth mentoring.

A complete list of the Community Partners and the services they provide can be found online at www.liveunitedlubbock.org.

(News release from the Lubbock Area United Way)

